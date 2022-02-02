OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Reid propels Gardner-Webb to…

Reid propels Gardner-Webb to 65-59 victory over HIgh Point

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Gardner-Webb to a 65-59 victory over High Point on Wednesday night.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3 Big South Conference), who have won three straight.

John-Michael Wright had 23 points to pace the Panthers (9-13, 3-5). Jaden House scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up