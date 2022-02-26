CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Reeves leads Illinois State to 86-66 romp over Indiana State

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:11 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 28 points as Illinois State routed Indiana State 86-66 on Saturday.

Howard Fleming Jr. added 20 points for the Redbirds (12-19, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Mark Freeman had 17 points and six assists.

Zach Hobbs had 15 points for the Sycamores (11-19, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Julian Larry added 12 points and six rebounds. Kailex Stephens had 11 points.

The Redbirds evened the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Illinois State 60-57 on Feb. 12.

