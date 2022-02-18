Reeves leads Illinois State against Bradley after 27-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the Bradley Braves after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 72-70 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves have gone 10-2 in home games. Bradley averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redbirds are 4-10 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Redbirds won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 17. Reeves scored 24 points to help lead the Redbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Josiah Strong averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Reeves is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.