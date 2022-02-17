Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women over No. 18 Ohio St. 77-72

Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_71747 Maryland's Angel Reese (10) celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-72. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_68010 Maryland's Angel Reese, center, shoots between Ohio State's Tanya Beacham, right, and Taylor Thierry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-72. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_St_Maryland_Basketball_07212 Maryland's Angel Reese (10) grabs a rebound against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_69491 Maryland's Diamond Miller drives to the basket as Ohio State's Braxton Miller defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_55535 Ohio State's Rikki Harris gestures after scoring against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 77-72. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_68847 Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, right, drives to the basket as Maryland's Diamond Miller defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_60092 Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, center, drives to the basket between Maryland's Chloe Bobby, left, and Mimi Collins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_58382 Maryland's Mimi Collins, left, looks to pass as Ohio State's Rikki Harris defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton Ohio_State_Maryland_Basketball_43143 Ohio State's coach Kevin McGuff questions a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Gail Burton ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday night.

It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.

Maryland used a 15-3 run for a 59-50 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Reese finished with 10 points in the quarter. The Terrapins extended the advantage to 75-64 with 3:08 to play. Jacy Sheldon then scored Ohio State’s last eight points.

Reese was 6 of 14 from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line. Diamond Miller added 18 points for Maryland. Mimi Collins had 12 points and Katie Benzan 11.

Taylor Mikesell had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting to lead Ohio State. Sheldon finished with 22 points. The pair made eight of the Buckeyes’ 11 3-pointers.

Maryland plays at ninth-ranked Michigan on Sunday before concluding its regular season hosting Indiana on Feb. 25. Ohio State, which has three conference games remaining, hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.