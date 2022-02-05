OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Reed sends Southeast Missouri St past Eastern Illinois 63-56

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:22 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 21 points as Southeast Missouri State defeated Eastern Illinois 63-56 on Saturday.

Reed sank 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range for the Redhawks (10-13, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Redhawks forced a season-high 21 turnovers and held Eastern Illinois (4-18, 2-7) to a season-low 15 points in the first half.

Paul Bizimana had 12 points for the Panthers (4-18, 2-7). CJ Lane added 11 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. They defeated Eastern Illinois 87-58 on Jan. 22.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

