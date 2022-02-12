OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Records scores 14 to lift Colgate past Loyola (Md.) 64-56

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:36 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keegan Records posted 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Colgate defeated Loyola (Md.) 64-56 on Saturday.

Tucker Richardson had 13 points and six rebounds for Colgate (14-11, 10-2 Patriot League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jack Ferguson added 11 points. Ryan Moffatt had seven assists.

Nelly Cummings, who led the Raiders in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (13-12, 7-7). Golden Dike added 10 rebounds.

Cam Spencer, who led the Greyhounds in scoring coming into the matchup with 19 points per game, scored only 6 points (2 of 10).

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Colgate defeated Loyola (Md.) 65-52 on Jan. 24.

