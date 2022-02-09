OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Records scores 13 to lead Colgate over Lehigh 78-62

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:35 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records registered 13 points and four blocks as Colgate beat Lehigh 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Nelly Cummings had 19 points for Colgate (13-11, 9-2 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tucker Richardson added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-6). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Keith Higgins Jr had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh defeated Colgate 85-81 on Jan. 4.

