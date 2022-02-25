Records leads Colgate against Navy after 25-point game

Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Navy Midshipmen after Keegan Records scored 25 points in Colgate’s 78-71 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders are 11-1 on their home court. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Records averaging 2.5.

The Midshipmen are 12-5 against Patriot opponents. Navy is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 69-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Records led the Raiders with 25 points, and Tyler Nelson led the Midshipmen with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Ferguson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 12 points. Records is shooting 77.5% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

John Carter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for the Midshipmen. Nelson is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.