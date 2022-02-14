Records double-double leads Colgate past Lafayette 69-61

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Lafayette 69-61 on Monday night.

Tucker Richardson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 10 points.

CJ Fulton had 11 points for the Leopards (8-16, 5-8). Tyrone Perry added six rebounds. Kyle Jenkins had six assists.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Leopards on the season. Colgate defeated Lafayette 72-61 on Jan. 31.

