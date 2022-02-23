CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Record, Richardson lift Colgate over Holy Cross 78-71

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 9:42 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Keegan Records had 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Colgate stretched its winning streak to 11 games, beating Holy Cross 78-71 on Wednesday night. Tucker Richardson added 24 points for the Raiders.

Jack Ferguson had six rebounds for Colgate (19-11, 15-2 Patriot League).

Nelly Cummings, the Raiders’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only seven points (2 of 11).

Gerrale Gates had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (9-20, 7-10). Bo Montgomery added 12 points as did Kyrell Luc.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Colgate defeated Holy Cross 87-60 on Feb. 7.

