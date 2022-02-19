Randolph lifts Florida A&M over Alabama State 86-83 in OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 30 points as Florida A&M turned back Alabama State 86-83 in overtime on…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 30 points as Florida A&M turned back Alabama State 86-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Kamron Reaves tied a career high with 23 points and had six assists for the Rattlers (11-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reaves made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 6 seconds to preserve the victory. Bryce Moragne added 15 points.

Florida A&M posted a season-high 21 assists.

Juan Reyna had 24 points for the Hornets (7-20, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Jordan O’Neal added 15 points. Gerald Liddell had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Liddell made two free throws with 3 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 74.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Florida A&M defeated Alabama State 66-65 on Jan. 31.

