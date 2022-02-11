OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers take on conference foe Jackson State

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 8-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayveous McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers host MJ Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC play.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 in home games. Jackson State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rattlers are 8-3 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last matchup 67-64 on Jan. 25. Keith Littles scored 18 points to help lead the Rattlers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.8 points. Terence Lewis II is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Randolph is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

