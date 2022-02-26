CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rai scores 27 to lead Dartmouth over Penn 84-70

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:49 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aaryn Rai had a career-high 27 points plus 11 rebounds as Dartmouth beat Penn 84-70 on Saturday.

Taurus Samuels had 15 points for Dartmouth (8-16, 5-8 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 14 points and seven assists. Dame Adelekun had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (12-14, 9-4). Jonah Charles added 14 points. Bryce Washington had 13 points.

The Big Green evened the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Dartmouth 78-68 on Jan. 15.

