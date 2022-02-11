OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Radford faces Hampton, aims to end road skid

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Radford Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (7-15, 3-8 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Hampton looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Pirates have gone 5-3 in home games. Hampton gives up 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-8 in conference games. Radford is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Highlanders won the last matchup 54-51 on Jan. 19. Dravon Mangum scored 13 points to help lead the Highlanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Najee Garvin is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Rashun Williams is scoring 9.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 11.4 points and four rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

