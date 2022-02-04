OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Radford and Presbyterian square off in conference matchup

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-14, 3-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rayshon Harrison and the Presbyterian Blue Hose visit Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders on Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 6-3 in home games. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Williams leads the Highlanders with 5.1 boards.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders and Blue Hose match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Hart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Harrison is shooting 35.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

