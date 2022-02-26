CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount over Pacific 90-77

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:40 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana scored 24 points as Loyola Marymount ended its 10-game losing streak, defeating Pacific 90-77 on Saturday.

Eli Scott added 20 points for the Lions (10-17, 3-12 West Coast Conference). Jalin Anderson had 14 points and Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (8-21, 3-11). Jeremiah Bailey added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Avdalovic had 12 points.

The Lions evened the season series against the Tigers. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 69-68 last Saturday.

