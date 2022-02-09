Quinnipiac takes on Fairfield, aims to halt 3-game skid

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 4-7 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 4-7 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Fairfield.

The Stags are 3-6 in home games. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.8.

The Bobcats are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 72-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Kevin Marfo led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Supreme Cook led the Stags with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is averaging 11.4 points for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Matt Balanc is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.