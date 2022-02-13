Quinnipiac plays Manhattan following Balanc’s 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 4-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-10, 7-7 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 4-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-10, 7-7 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 69-60 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats are 8-4 on their home court. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Brendan Martin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jaspers are 4-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Roberts averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 90-73 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Balanc led the Bobcats with 31 points, and Jose Perez led the Jaspers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is averaging 14.9 points for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Perez is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

