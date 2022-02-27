Quinnipiac hosts Canisius following Jones’ 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-13, 7-10 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-13, 7-10 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-71 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 8-6 in home games. Quinnipiac is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 4-13 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Griffins won the last meeting 79-67 on Jan. 11. Armon Harried scored 21 points to help lead the Golden Griffins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.