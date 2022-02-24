CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Quinnipiac faces Siena in…

Quinnipiac faces Siena in conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Siena Saints (13-11, 10-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-12, 7-9 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colby Rogers and the Siena Saints take on Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC action Thursday.

The Bobcats have gone 8-5 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 3.3.

The Saints are 10-6 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Saints won the last meeting 85-76 on Jan. 30. Rogers scored 27 points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marfo is averaging 10.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Anthony Gaines is averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up