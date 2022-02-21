Quinn leads Lafayette against Holy Cross after 24-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-17, 6-9 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-17, 6-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Neal Quinn scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Leopards are 5-7 in home games. Lafayette is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crusaders have gone 7-8 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Crusaders won the last meeting 79-74 on Jan. 8. Gerrale Gates scored 27 points to help lead the Crusaders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.3 points. Quinn is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Gates is scoring 15.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.