Quinn, Lafayette Leopards take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 4-7 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-6 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 4-7 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-6 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Neal Quinn and the Lafayette Leopards take on Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-6 at home. Lehigh is third in the Patriot with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 5.2.

The Leopards have gone 4-7 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.1 points. Quinn is shooting 55.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.