Quinerly leads No. 25 Alabama against No. 4 Kentucky after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Alabama faces the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats after Jahvon Quinerly scored 21 points in Alabama’s 80-75 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 15-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with 15.2 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide are 7-6 in SEC play. Alabama averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 66-55 on Feb. 6. Tyty Washington Jr. scored 15 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points, 15.2 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Jaden Shackelford is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

