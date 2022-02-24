Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland following Cain’s 22-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jamal Cain scored 22 points in Oakland’s 71-66 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-2 at home. Oakland scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Mastodons are 13-6 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 76-68 on Jan. 15. Jalen Moore scored 24 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cain is averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Moore is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jarred Godfrey is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

