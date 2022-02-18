Purdue Fort Wayne visits Green Bay after Pipkins’ 27-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-10, 11-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-21, 3-13 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-10, 11-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-21, 3-13 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Jalon Pipkins scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 102-98 overtime win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix have gone 4-7 at home. Green Bay averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mastodons have gone 11-6 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Mastodons won the last meeting 71-55 on Feb. 6. Pipkins scored 19 points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ansong is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Nate Jenkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Pipkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.