Purdue Fort Wayne needs 3 OTs to top Cleveland State, 102-98

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:48 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored five points in the final two minutes of the third overtime period to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to a 102-98 victory over Cleveland State on Monday night.

Damian Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation to pull the Mastodons even and force the first overtime and Cleveland State’s Tre Gomillion missed two free throws with a second left in the first overtime to force a second extra period. Deshon Parker’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in the second overtime pulled Cleveland State even and forced a third five-minute overtime period.

Jalon Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (16-10, 11-6 Horizon). Godfrey hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points with four assists and four steals. Deonte Billups added 15 points off the bench,

Gomillion, Torrey Patton and Broc Finstuen each scored 14 points to lead Cleveland State (17-7, 13-4), which had seven players score in double figures. D’Moi Hodge had 13 points, Nathanael Jack added 12, and Deshon Parker and Yahel Hill each contributed 10.

