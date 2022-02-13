Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State after Chong Qui’s 20-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 13-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 10-6 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 13-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 10-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Damian Chong Qui scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 73-66 win against the UIC Flames.

The Mastodons have gone 13-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings have gone 13-3 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last matchup 65-58 on Jan. 6. Tre Gomillion scored 21 points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Chong Qui is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Torrey Patton is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Vikings. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

