OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over…

Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 61-60

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 17 points — including the game-winning dunk with 15 seconds left — and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 61-60 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Courtney Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-17, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 10 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

John Pettway had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9). Shandon Goldman added 10 points as did Jr. Clay.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up