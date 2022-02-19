Princeton visits Yale following Gabbidon’s 32-point game

Princeton Tigers (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Princeton Tigers after Jalen Gabbidon scored 32 points in Yale’s 81-72 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 2.1.

The Tigers are 8-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 1.4.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azar Swain is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.9 points. Gabbidon is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Ethan Wright averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Evbuomwan is averaging 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

