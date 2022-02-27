Princeton takes on Harvard following Llewellyn’s 29-point showing

Princeton Tigers (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-11, 5-7 Ivy League) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Princeton Tigers (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-11, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Harvard Crimson after Jaelin Llewellyn scored 29 points in Princeton’s 74-67 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Crimson have gone 9-4 in home games. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 10-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Wright averaging 6.2.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Sakota is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.8 points. Noah Kirkwood is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Wright is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

