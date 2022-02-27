CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Princeton takes on Harvard…

Princeton takes on Harvard following Llewellyn’s 29-point showing

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-11, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Harvard Crimson after Jaelin Llewellyn scored 29 points in Princeton’s 74-67 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Crimson have gone 9-4 in home games. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 10-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Wright averaging 6.2.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Sakota is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.8 points. Noah Kirkwood is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Wright is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up