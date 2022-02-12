SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Princeton hosts Dartmouth following…

Princeton hosts Dartmouth following Barry’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 2-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-5, 6-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Princeton Tigers after Brendan Barry scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 62-60 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Princeton leads the Ivy League averaging 80.9 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Big Green have gone 2-6 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaryn Rai averaging 4.9.

The Tigers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Wright is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Rai is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Barry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up