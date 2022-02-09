OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Prim scores 21 to lead Missouri State over Drake 66-62

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:59 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gaige Prim had 21 points as Missouri State turned back Drake 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson and Jaylen Minnett added 10 points apiece.

Prim hit a jumper to tie the game at 58 with 1:44 remaining and Ja’Monta Black scored all six of his points — a basket and four free throws — in the final 59 seconds to preserve the win.

Darnell Brodie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and eight rebounds. ShanQuan Hemphill had 12 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Missouri State defeated Drake 61-56 on Jan. 2.

