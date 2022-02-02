OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Prim, Mosely guide Missouri…

Prim, Mosely guide Missouri State past Southern Illinois

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points apiece and Missouri State breezed to a 69-54 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Prim knocked down 9 of 11 shots and Mosley made all eight of his free throws for the Bears (17-7, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson grabbed 10 rebounds as Missouri State controlled the boards by a 38-23 margin.

Lance Jones led the Salukis (11-12, 4-7) with 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up