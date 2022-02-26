CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Prim leads Missouri State…

Prim leads Missouri State past Evansville 88-79

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 28 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 88-79 on Saturday.

Isiaih Mosley added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black had 15 points.

Shamar Givance had 20 points for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16), who have lost seven straight. Blaise Beauchamp added 18 points. Noah Frederking had 17 points and nine rebounds. Evansville totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 72-58 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up