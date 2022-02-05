OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Pride scores 32 to…

Pride scores 32 to lead Bryant past Mount St. Mary’s 62-61

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Charles Pride had 32 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant extended its winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Mount St. Mary’s 62-61 on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas’ bucket with 43 seconds left provided the game’s final points. Joe Moon blocked a last-second Mountaineers shot.

Erickson Bans had 11 points for Bryant (14-8, 10-1 Northeast Conference). Greg Calixte added 10 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had six assists.

Mezie Offurum had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-11, 7-3), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jalen Benjamin added 13 points. Nana Opoku had 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Bryant defeated Mount St. Mary’s 73-66 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up