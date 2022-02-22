CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Presbyterian plays conference foe Charleston Southern

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-22, 1-13 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Charleston Southern in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-7 in home games. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-13 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Sean Price averaging 1.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Blue Hose won 62-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Trevon Reddish led the Blue Hose with 11 points, and Tahlik Chavez led the Buccaneers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 36.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Chavez is averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

