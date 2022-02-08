OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Presbyterian hosts High Point…

Presbyterian hosts High Point after Harrison’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High Point Panthers (10-13, 4-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the High Point Panthers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Presbyterian’s 74-69 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Blue Hose are 6-5 on their home court. Presbyterian is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. High Point is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Hose. Harrison is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up