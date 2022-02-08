Presbyterian hosts High Point after Harrison’s 25-point game

High Point Panthers (10-13, 4-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

High Point Panthers (10-13, 4-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the High Point Panthers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Presbyterian’s 74-69 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Blue Hose are 6-5 on their home court. Presbyterian is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. High Point is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Hose. Harrison is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.