Presbyterian faces Campbell after Hill’s 29-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -1.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Winston Hill scored 29 points in Presbyterian’s 68-67 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-5 at home. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Hill averaging 0.7.

The Fighting Camels are 5-3 against Big South opponents. Campbell is the top team in the Big South allowing just 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.