Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State after Daniels’ 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Jackson State Tigers after Jawaun Daniels scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-69 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 6-9 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 75-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Terence Lewis II led the Tigers with 16 points, and Daniels led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Jonas James is averaging 7.6 points for the Tigers. Lewis is averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

