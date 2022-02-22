CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Prairie View A&M holds off Mississippi Valley State 69-64

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:50 AM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Prairie View A&M rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Mississippi Valley State 69-64 on Monday night.

The Panthers (8-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the Delta Devils (2-23, 2-13) by a 37-27 margin in the second half.

No other details were available.

Prairie View A&M evened the season series with the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State beat the Panthers 84-82 on Jan. 8.

