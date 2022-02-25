CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Portland visits Santa Clara following Williams’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Portland Pilots (17-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the Portland Pilots after Jalen Williams scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 89-73 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 13-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keshawn Justice averaging 6.6.

The Pilots are 7-6 in WCC play. Portland is 8-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

