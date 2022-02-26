Portland visits Santa Clara following Williams’ 25-point game

Portland Pilots (17-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 9-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Portland Pilots (17-12, 7-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the Portland Pilots after Jalen Williams scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 89-73 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 13-4 on their home court. Santa Clara is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots are 7-6 against WCC opponents. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chika Nduka averaging 1.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. Williams is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

