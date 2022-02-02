Portland State visits Northern Colorado following Kountz’s 30-point showing

Portland State Vikings (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-10, 5-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-10, 5-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Portland State Vikings after Daylen Kountz scored 30 points in Northern Colorado’s 79-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings have gone 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last matchup 79-76 on Feb. 1. Ezekiel Alley scored 22 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kur Jockuch is averaging 8.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Ian Burke is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 steals. Khalid Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

