Portland State visits Montana after Whitney’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Portland State Vikings (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Portland State Vikings after Brandon Whitney scored 25 points in Montana’s 72-67 overtime loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Grizzlies have gone 12-1 at home. Montana scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Vikings are 6-8 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 66-64 on Jan. 21. Josh Bannan scored 22 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Khalid Thomas is scoring 10.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

