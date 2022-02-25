Portland State puts home win streak on the line against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (7-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Idaho State looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Vikings are 6-7 on their home court. Portland State is the Big Sky leader with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by James Jean-Marie averaging 3.6.

The Bengals are 5-13 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Vikings won the last matchup 63-55 on Dec. 3. Jean-Marie scored 16 points points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalid Thomas is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Tarik Cool is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

