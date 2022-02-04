Portland State faces Sacramento State after Alley’s 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-9 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (7-13, 5-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-9 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (7-13, 5-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Ezekiel Alley scored 23 points in Portland State’s 106-99 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings have gone 3-7 in home games. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Hornets are 2-9 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 67-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jacob Eyman led the Vikings with 14 points, and Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalid Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Alley is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Bryce Fowler is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.