Portland State faces Montana State after Alley’s 26-point game

Portland State Vikings (8-13, 6-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-5, 10-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Ezekiel Alley scored 26 points in Portland State’s 73-65 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Montana State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings have gone 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Bobcats won the last meeting 73-60 on Jan. 23. Xavier Bishop scored 15 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Bishop is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Khalid Thomas is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Alley is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

