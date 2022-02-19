Portland hosts Pepperdine following Mallette’s 25-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-21, 1-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-12, 5-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (7-21, 1-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-12, 5-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Portland Pilots after Houston Mallette scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 86-66 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Pilots are 9-4 in home games. Portland has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves are 1-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Pilots won the last meeting 82-63 on Jan. 16. Chris Austin scored 22 points points to help lead the Pilots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pilots. Austin is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jan Zidek is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.