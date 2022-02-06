OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Porter scores 20 to lead Idaho St. over Montana 86-63

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:13 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Malik Porter tied his season high with 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Idaho State routed Montana 86-63 on Saturday night.

Liam Sorensen had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Idaho State (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Jared Rodriguez added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tarik Cool had 10 points and seven assists.

Brandon Whitney had 19 points for the Grizzlies (15-8, 8-4). Cameron Parker added 15 points. Kyle Owens had 11 points.

The Bengals evened the season series against Montana, which defeated Idaho State 78-54 on Dec. 30.

