OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Pope leads UC San…

Pope leads UC San Diego over UC Riverside 85-62

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had 22 points and Jace Roquemore finished one rebound shy of a triple-double as UC San Diego easily defeated UC Riverside 85-62 on Saturday.

Roquemore had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Francis Nwaokorie had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for UC San Diego (11-12). Jake Kosakowski added 16 points.

UC San Diego posted a season-high 26 assists.

Dominick Pickett had 18 points for the Highlanders (12-9). Zyon Pullin added 13 points. Callum McRae had 10 points.

The Tritons evened the season series against the Highlanders. UC Riverside defeated UC San Diego 59-51 on Jan. 6. UC San Diego is in the process of reclassifying to Division I and will join the Big West in 2024.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up